TG Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.9 million.…

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.