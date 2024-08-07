Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Texas Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Texas Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $114.6 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $4.98 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up