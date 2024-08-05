Teradata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $37 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $37 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $436 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 58 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.26 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDC

