Tennant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Thursday reported net income of $27.9 million in its second quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $331 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion.

