Tenax Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tenax Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2024, 4:37 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.83.

