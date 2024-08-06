Tempus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $552.2 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $552.2 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $6.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $166 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.1 million.

Tempus expects full-year revenue of $700 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEM

