Telus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $166.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

