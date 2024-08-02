Telus International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $652 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683 million.

