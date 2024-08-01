Teleflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $80 million. The…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $80 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $749.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $763.4 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.80 to $14.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.