Teekay Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported net income of $107 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $3.08 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $296.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $196.5 million.

