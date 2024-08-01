Teekay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported profit of $33.8 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported profit of $33.8 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $326.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $226 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.