TechTarget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $59 million.

