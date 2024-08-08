TaskUs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.6…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $237.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $246 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $975 million.

