Target: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.57.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.45 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.70 per share.

