Talphera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 4:06 PM

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

