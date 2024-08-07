Talos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $549.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.