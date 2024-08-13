Talen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $454 million in its second quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $454 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $7.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $489 million in the period.

