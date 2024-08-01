Live Radio
TAL Education: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 5:10 AM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The education services provider posted revenue of $414.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAL

