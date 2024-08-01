TAL Education: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its fiscal…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The education services provider posted revenue of $414.2 million in the period.

