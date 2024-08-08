Take-Two: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $262…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $262 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.22 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion.

