Tactile Systems Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.6 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $293 million to $298 million.

