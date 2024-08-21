Synopsys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $408.1 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $408.1 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.27 to $3.32.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.07 to $13.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion.

