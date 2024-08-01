Syndax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.1 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.