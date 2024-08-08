Synaptics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $208.3 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $5.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $247.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.6 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $959.4 million.

