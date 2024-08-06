Surgery Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its second quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $762.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $732.9 million.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue of $3.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGRY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.