Supernus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.9 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.8 million.

