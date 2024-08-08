Superior Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 46 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $319 million in the period.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.