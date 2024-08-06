Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $600,000.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.6 million.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 73 cents to 79 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $563 million to $570 million.

