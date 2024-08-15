Superior Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Thursday reported profit of $31.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Thursday reported profit of $31.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.46 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Superior Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $215 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $780 million to $840 million.

