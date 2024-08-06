Super Micro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $352.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $5.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $6.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.03 per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $20.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from $6.69 to $8.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $7 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $26 billion to $30 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.