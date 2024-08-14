Super League Enterprise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

