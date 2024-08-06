Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $523.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up