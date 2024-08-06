Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.1 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $523.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.1 million.

