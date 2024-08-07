SunOpta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $171 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STKL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.