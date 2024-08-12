Sun Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $486.8 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $486.8 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.52 billion in the period.

