Summit Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $106.1 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

