Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 5:04 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Friday reported net income of $2.38 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.18 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMFG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

