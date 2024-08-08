Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $9.6 million in its…

Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $9.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.39 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.3 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $537.8 million.

