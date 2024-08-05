Sterling Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $51.9…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $51.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.67.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $582.8 million in the period.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings to be $5.60 to $5.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.