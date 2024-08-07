Stellus Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.5 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and pretax expenses, came to 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.4 million.

