Stantec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.8 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, which met Street forecasts.

