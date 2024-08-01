Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.1 million, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $720.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.