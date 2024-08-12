Staffing 360: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Monday reported a loss of $2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.55 per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAF

