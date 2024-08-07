Staar Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $99 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.1 million.

Staar Surgical expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $345 million.

