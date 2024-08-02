Squarespace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The a software company posted revenue of $296.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293 million.

