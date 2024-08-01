Sprout Social: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sprout Social expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $101.9 million to $102.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

