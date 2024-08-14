Sphere Entertainment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.47 per share.

The company posted revenue of $273.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200.6 million, or $5.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 million.

