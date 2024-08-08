Spectrum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.1 million.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $779.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

