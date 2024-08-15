Live Radio
Spartan Stores: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 7:10 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Thursday reported profit of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period.

Spartan Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion.

