Southwest Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.3 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.3 million in its second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.