Southland: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Monday reported a loss of $46.1 million in its second quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $251.5 million in the period.

