SouthGobi Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period.

